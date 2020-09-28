Home

Ann Elizabeth. GRANT

GRANT, Ann Elizabeth. 28.08.1962 - 25.09.2020 Passed away after a courageous battle, aged 58 years. Dearly loved mother of Niklas and Adrian. Much loved sister to Ian, Margaret, Francey, Kathy (deceased), Chrissy, Peter, Michael, Rosey, Patrick, Kerry, Maria and Michelle, and a much loved sister-in- law. Special thanks to the staff at Cranford Hospice and Taradale Masonic for all their care and support. In accordance with Ann's wishes, a private cremation has been held. All messages to the Grant Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 28, 2020
