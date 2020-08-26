Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Good News Bible Chapel
8B Goddard Lane
Havelock North
HARRY, Ann Elizabeth. On Monday, August 24, 2020, our wonderful Mum went to receive her heavenly body. A celebration of Ann's life will be held in the Good News Bible Church, 8B Goddard Lane, Havelock North, on Wednesday, August 26 at 1pm. A private family burial will follow. Ann was the dearly loved wife of the late David for 61 years. Andrew and Karen, Julia and Merv, the late Stephen, Jonathan and Joanne, Miriam and Hayden, Jasmine, Aaron and Sarah, Sarah and Rick, Nathaniel, Mea, Micha, Reuben and Bubbles will miss a beloved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma. She was the best example of a faithful and true Mother. "Well done good and faithful servant". No flowers please, but donations to "A Future and A Hope" in Isra'el would be appreciated. Messages to P O Box 4047, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 26, 2020
