Ann (Elizabeth) MOORE

Ann (Elizabeth) MOORE Notice
MOORE, Ann (Elizabeth). Passed away peacefully in Rotorua surrounded by her loving family on June 28, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Murray. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Bev and Rod, Cathy, Terry, Martin and Patricia. Awesome Nana to all of her grandkids and great grandkids. A special thanks to all of the wonderful team at the Redwoods Care Home for the love and care shown to Ann. The service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Friday, July 5 at 11am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 2, 2019
