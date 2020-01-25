|
MEYER, Anne Avantaggio. Died peacefully, with her children by her side, in Newburyport, Massachusetts on January 5, 2020 in her 94th year. Born in Newton, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Avantaggio. Wife of the late AJ, mother and mother-in-law of Barb and Rod Southwick of Newburyport, Peter and Mirabel Meyer of Napier, the late Stephen and Jose Meyer of Leiden Holland. Loved Grannie Annie of Zachary and Harriet of Auckland and Justine of Den Haag, Holland. A celebration of her life and burial took place at 11 a.m. on Friday January 10, Newton Cemetery, 179 Walnut Street, Newton, Massachusetts.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 25, 2020