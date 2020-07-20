|
CRAIG, Anne. To all our family /whanau /aiga, close friends and all those who had to travel to be here for our Mum Anne Craig - for our Whanau, all your love has not gone unnoticed, your time, messages and koha have been noted down and we are blessed to have such beautiful friends and whanau in our lives. We would like to make some special acknowledgments, Thank you to Karlene, Rose and the rest of our kitchen crew, Tommy and our local MM Flaxmere for holding it all down, so all our Whanau could be there with our mother on the day and return to the most delicious hakari. Te Aranga Marae we thank you for allowing our whanau to use your beautiful facilities. Rongomai Hokianga and her whanau who gifted us an amazing amount of kai left over from her tangihana, We know to well the loss of a great women and we appreciate you doing that for our whanau in such a trying time. To JJ and Michaela for the chiller, that itself made everything go a lot smoother from the start, it took a huge load off thank you. Our amazing whanau on the Paepae, your time, songs and words were the perfect way to send off our mother. The relief society, the delicious Kai we received was truly a blessing for our whanau. Thank you to everyone for helping us get through our mothers last journey here with us, to make it the best send off we could possibly give! From the CRAIG WHANAU to you all we thank you from the bottom of our hearts, we are truly rich in love and support!
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 20, 2020