Anne Elizabeth (Woodward) JONES

Anne Elizabeth (Woodward) JONES Notice
JONES, Anne Elizabeth (nee Woodward). Gone too soon, passed away surrounded by family on October 24, 2019, aged 69 years. So very devoted to her family, Anne was very much loved and cherished by her husband of 50 years, Barry. Mother and mother-in-law of Angela, Graeme and Tamila, Vanessa and Tim. Nana of Jarred, Ayden, Ryan, Max, Liam, Scott, Angela and Hannah, Great Nana of Dieter and Evelyn, and sister of David (deceased), Gill and Gary. A service for Anne will be held at the Taradale Town Hall, 8 Meeanee Road, Taradale at 1.30pm on Wednesday, October 30. Messages to the Jones family can be left on line at www.tlas.co.nz.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 28, 2019
