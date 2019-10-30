|
RUMBLE, Anne Eta. Peacefully on October 27, 2019 at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, Napier with family at her side, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Paul. Much loved Mum of Martin, Bernard, Caroline, Maria, Libby, Christopher, Pat and their families. Adored Nana of her 21 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Princess Alexandra Special Care Unit. A requiem mass for Anne will be celebrated at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 92 Wycliffe Street, Onekawa, Napier on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11am. Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm Thursday, October 31.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 30, 2019