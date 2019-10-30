Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne RUMBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Eta RUMBLE

Add a Memory
Anne Eta RUMBLE Notice
RUMBLE, Anne Eta. Peacefully on October 27, 2019 at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, Napier with family at her side, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Paul. Much loved Mum of Martin, Bernard, Caroline, Maria, Libby, Christopher, Pat and their families. Adored Nana of her 21 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Princess Alexandra Special Care Unit. A requiem mass for Anne will be celebrated at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 92 Wycliffe Street, Onekawa, Napier on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11am. Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm Thursday, October 31.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.