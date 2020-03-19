|
HARRIS, Anne Mary. 18.10.1926 - 13.03.2020 Passed away on March 13, 2020 at Japara Rise, Robina, Queensland. Most loved wife of Les (deceased). Mother of Penny and Edward, Geoffrey, Melodie and Robert, Virginia and David. Very special Grandma to Leighanne, Rebecca, Deanna, Fleur, and Brent (Suhr). Gigi to Emerald, Brodie, Bronson and Jonty. We will be watching your goodbye via a link due to the current travel restrictions. Mothers funeral will be held on Friday, March 20 in Miami Queensland. You will be sadly missed but our memories will be forever - "when Irish eyes are smiling".
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 19, 2020