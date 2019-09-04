|
|
O'SULLIVAN, Anne (nee Ellis). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on September 1, 2019 aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late William. Adored mother of Eileen, Mary, Patrick and Kathleen. Loved Nana of eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of Maureen, Winnie, Peggy, Billy and Clare. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice may be left at the service and would be appreciated. Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 85 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Thursday September 5 at 3.00pm, Messages to the O'Sullivan Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 4, 2019