Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
Anne Rae . (n?e Colquhoun) MACDONALD


1938 - 2020
Anne Rae . (n?e Colquhoun) MACDONALD Notice
MACDONALD, Anne Rae (n?e Colquhoun). 30.11.1938 - 23.10.2020 Beloved wife of the late Ewan. Cherished mother to Hugh, Elle and Deanna. Adored grandmother and great grandmother to Greg, Charlie and Emelia; Lara and Dan; Grant, Izzy, Thomas and Charlotte; Alyx, Corey, Zach and Dalton. Her song may have ended, but her melody will linger on with all of us. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Thursday, October 29 at 2pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Waikato, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the Macdonald family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 26, 2020
