CASTLES, Annette Patricia (nee Mackay). The sun rose on October 21, 1949, and set 70 years later on March 21, 2020. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Robert. Dearly loved Mother, Mother-in-law and Nanna of Jaye and Joe Nutting and their children Tayla, Brodie, and Harper (Cromwell), Glyn and Janine and their children Rico, Brock, and Trey, Blair and Naomi and their children Stella, Amy and Tegan (all of Dannevirke). The family appreciated the love and care from Dr Abigail Ward and the nurses from Dannevirke Community Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to the hospital's Comfort Fund are welcome and may be left at the service. Due to the current situation the family have decided to have an open air celebration on the lawn at Annette and Robert's home, 24 Cowper Road, Dannevirke on Friday, March 27 at 11am. The interment will take place at the Ormondville Cemetery at 3pm. Annette's wish is for you to wear items of colour to celebrate her life. A memorial book may be signed in the days leading up to the service at Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street. If you choose/ are unable to attend because of the current restrictions, please email messages to [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 23, 2020