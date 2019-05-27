Home

Annie Margaret (Lascelles) PLEASANTS

Annie Margaret (Lascelles) PLEASANTS Notice
PLEASANTS, Annie Margaret (nee Lascelles). Passed away peacefully aged 96. Loved wife of the late Clifford. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Claire and James, Elizabeth (deceased), Susan and Dave, and Katherine and Nigel. Treasured grandmother of her 15 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 8. Loved sister of the late David, Catherine Latham, Henry, Edwin, Rowley. The family would like to thank the staff at Malvina Major Retirement Village, Wellington for the care they have shown to their mum. A Requiem Mass for Annie will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Munro St, Napier, on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 12 noon. Followed by interment at The Western Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated and can be left at the entrance to the church. Message to the "Pleasants Family" C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 27, 2019
