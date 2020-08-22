|
AKERS, Anthony David (Tony). Passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Heidi. Devoted dad of Dominic (UK), and Ashley (UK). Cherished grandad of Tia, Kian, and Riley. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his family. A funeral service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at a later date, details to follow. Messages to the 'Akers Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 22, 2020