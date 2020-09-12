|
|
AKERS, Anthony David (Tony). Passed away peacefully at Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Heidi. Devoted dad of Dominic (UK), and Ashley (UK). Cherished grandad of Tia, Kian, and Riley. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his family. A funeral service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday September 14, 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private interment. Messages to the 'Akers Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2020