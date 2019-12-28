Home

KING, Anthony Edward (Tony). Passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019. Aged 85 years. Loved father of Joanna, and Danella. Special thanks to all the staff at Waverley House, and Atawhai Rest Home for your love and care of Tony. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday December 30, 2019 at 10am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'King Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 28, 2019
