PECKSTON, Anthony Grant (Tony). 13.05.1934 - 02.09.2019 Devoted husband of the late Pat (Patricia) for over 60 years. Loved Father, Father- in-Law, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Great Uncle to many. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkinson's Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'The Peckston family' may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu, or left on Tony's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz. A Requiem Mass will be held at the Catholic Church of St Mary's, 58 Osier Road, Taradale, Napier, on Monday, September 9 at 10.30am. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 7, 2019