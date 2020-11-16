Home

Anthony John (Tony) ALLEN

ALLEN, Anthony John (Tony). Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, November 13, 2020, aged 74 years. Loving husband of Lorraine. Devoted father of Tracy, Christopher, and Stephen. Father- in-law of Ben and Juliette. Cherished Poppa of Elaina, Olivia, and Emily. Loved brother and uncle to his wider family. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday November 18 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Cranford Hospice - this may be left at the service. Messages to the Allen family, C/- P.O. Box 8424. Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 16, 2020
