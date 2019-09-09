Home

Anthony John (Tony) DENCH

Anthony John (Tony) DENCH Notice
DENCH, Anthony John (Tony). Peacefully on September 6, 2019 at Gracelands, Hastings. Beloved husband of Adrienne. Son of the late Grace and William Dench. Brother of Arnold (deceased), Myola (deceased), Maureen, and Richard (deceased). Many thanks to the staff of Gracelands for their compassion and care. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday September 13, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Dench Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 9, 2019
