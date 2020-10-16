|
BROWN, Anthony Joseph. Brother Tony of Southern Star Abbey, Takapau, Hawkes Bay Passed away on October 14, 2020 in Palmerston North Hospital. Firstborn son of Joseph and Fidelis Brown of Raglan, Waikato, brother to his eight siblings, Timothy, Mark, Adrian, Marie, Rex, Peggy (deceased), Johnny and Veronica (deceased) brother-in- law and uncle to all his in-laws, nephews and nieces. Brother Tony was for many years a valued member of the Cistercian Monks' Community, Kopua Monastery, Takapau and will be greatly missed. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for him on Monday October 19, at 11am in the Monastery Church. May he Rest in Peace. Thanks to the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who cared so well for Tony during his illness.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 16, 2020