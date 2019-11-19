Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 p.m.
The Cheval Room, Hastings Racecourse
ANDERSON, Anthony Keith (Tony). As a result of an accident on November 15, 2019. Much loved husband and friend of Judi for 50 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Hamish and Nicki (Maraekakaho), Sarah and Johnny (Christchurch). "Tony" of Phoebe and Charlie. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at The Cheval Room, Hastings Racecourse, on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 1pm. Garden flowers only please. Messages to the Anderson family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 19, 2019
