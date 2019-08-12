Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony CALLAGHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Mason (Mams) CALLAGHAN

Add a Memory
Anthony Mason (Mams) CALLAGHAN Notice
CALLAGHAN, Anthony Mason (Mams). Born 01.04.1960 - Passed away 10.08.2019 Our much loved brother and uncle, Mams passed away today at Karaitiana Home, Frimley, Hastings. Loved and cherished by all who knew him, especially the staff who cared for him; too many to name. Nga Mihi Arohanui. Sadly missed by all his whanau. R.I.P. Bro. Anthony will be laying at 705a Collinge Road, Hastings until 10.00am, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A service for Mams will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho & Orchard Roads, Hastings on Wednesday, August 14 at 2.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.