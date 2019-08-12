|
CALLAGHAN, Anthony Mason (Mams). Born 01.04.1960 - Passed away 10.08.2019 Our much loved brother and uncle, Mams passed away today at Karaitiana Home, Frimley, Hastings. Loved and cherished by all who knew him, especially the staff who cared for him; too many to name. Nga Mihi Arohanui. Sadly missed by all his whanau. R.I.P. Bro. Anthony will be laying at 705a Collinge Road, Hastings until 10.00am, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A service for Mams will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho & Orchard Roads, Hastings on Wednesday, August 14 at 2.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 12, 2019