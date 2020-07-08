|
BOT, Antonius Willebrordus (Tony). Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. Cherished and devoted husband of Patricia for almost 63 years, and much loved father and father-in- law of Julianne and Dolf, Christine and Warren, Nick (deceased) and Annmarie and Steven and Sandra (deceased). Treasured grandfather and great grandfather to his 10 grandchildren and their partners and his 6 great grandchildren. Loved brother and uncle of his family in New Zealand and the Netherlands. May he rest in peace. Requiem mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Hastings on Friday, July 10 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranford Hospice or St Vincent de Paul Society. Messages can be sent to Bot Family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 8, 2020