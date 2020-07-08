Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonius BOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonius Willebrordus (Tony) BOT

Add a Memory
Antonius Willebrordus (Tony) BOT Notice
BOT, Antonius Willebrordus (Tony). Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. Cherished and devoted husband of Patricia for almost 63 years, and much loved father and father-in- law of Julianne and Dolf, Christine and Warren, Nick (deceased) and Annmarie and Steven and Sandra (deceased). Treasured grandfather and great grandfather to his 10 grandchildren and their partners and his 6 great grandchildren. Loved brother and uncle of his family in New Zealand and the Netherlands. May he rest in peace. Requiem mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Hastings on Friday, July 10 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranford Hospice or St Vincent de Paul Society. Messages can be sent to Bot Family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonius's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -