Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
SS Peter and Paul's Catholic Church
60 Knights Road
Lower Hutt
Aoife Josephine CULLEN Notice
CULLEN, Aoife Josephine. On January 30, 2020, our inspiring, brave and beautiful little girl passed away suddenly at home, aged 10 years. "Aoife Pie" "Monkey Bum" Adored daughter of Sheena and Justin. Treasured sister of Bella and Polly. Youngest granddaughter of Pop, Little Nanny (Dymphna), Nana Maus, Grandad and Nana K. Cherished by all your aunts, uncles and cousins. Thank you to the tireless efforts of family and first responders. Your efforts whilst mighty, were sadly in vain. You were loved by everyone you encountered, and admired by many. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance or Wellington NICU would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 33 035, Wellington Mail Centre 5012. A funeral service for Aoife will be held in SS Peter and Paul's Catholic Church, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 2.00pm thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Cullen family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 4, 2020
