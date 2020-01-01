|
DOBBS, Arnold. On December 31, 2019 at Cranford Hospice. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Nola. Loving father and father-in-law of Penny and Ian, and Janine. Awesome 'Pop' of Holly, Ella, and Lucas. Cherished brother of Janice, Barbara, and Andrew. A service to celebrate Arnold's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday January 6, 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Dobbs Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 1, 2020