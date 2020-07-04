Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Service
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
2:30 p.m.
All Saints Anglican Church
23 Puketapu Road
Taradale, Napier
BLUCK, Arthur. 27.12.1927 - 01.07.2020 Aged 92 years. Loved husband of Margaret. Loving father to Greg and Anne, Malcolm and Julie, and Tim. Much loved grandad to Kyle, Erin, Abby and Bill, Troy and Kelly, George, William, Henry, and Thomas. We will all miss you. A special thanks to the Taradale Masonic Rest Home for their care of Arthur. A service for Arthur will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 23 Puketapu Road, Taradale, Napier on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2:30pm. Messages to the Bluck family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 4, 2020
