|
|
PEDERSEN, Arthur Ernest (ERNIE). Peacefully, at Palmerston North Hospital on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in his 90th year. Loving Husband of Lois (deceased). Loved Dad and Father- in-law of Chris and Amanda, Paul and Jacqui, Diane and Paul. Much loved Pop and great Pop to Kate, Sarah, Nicole, Joshua, Isaac, Grayson, Sam, Holly, Kennedy, Jack, De-arna, Tahan, Carlo, Levi, Troy and Zahlia. Friends are invited to attend a service for Ernie to be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Cnr High & Swinburn Streets, Dannevirke, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Pedersen Family may be sent to 74 Gordon Street, Dannevirke.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 18, 2019