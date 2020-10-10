|
ROWLANDS, Arthur John. (aged 70 years) Died peacefully on October 7, 2020, at Cranford Hospice. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Jo Rowlands and Linda and Hamish Macpherson. "Grandad on the Farm" to Emmett, Maxton, Blake, Marcus, Jonty and Prue. A donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Arthur's life at the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier, on Tuesday, October 13, at 1.00pm. Messages to the Rowlands Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 10, 2020