Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Arthur John ROWLANDS

Arthur John ROWLANDS Notice
ROWLANDS, Arthur John. (aged 70 years) Died peacefully on October 7, 2020, at Cranford Hospice. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Jo Rowlands and Linda and Hamish Macpherson. "Grandad on the Farm" to Emmett, Maxton, Blake, Marcus, Jonty and Prue. A donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Arthur's life at the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier, on Tuesday, October 13, at 1.00pm. Messages to the Rowlands Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 10, 2020
