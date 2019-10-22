|
KEMPTON, Athenie Dell. 21.3.1933-20.10.2019 Aged 86 years, passed away at HB Hospital. Loved wife of Herbert William Kempton (deceased). Deeply loved and cherished mother and mother-in- law of Gail and Craig, Wayne and Karen, David (deceased) and Maureen, and Stephen (deceased). Much loved Nana and Great Grandma. A celebration of Athenie's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, October 24 at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Eskdale Cemetery. Messages to The Kempton Family, PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
