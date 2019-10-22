Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Athenie KEMPTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Athenie Dell. KEMPTON

Add a Memory
Athenie Dell. KEMPTON Notice
KEMPTON, Athenie Dell. 21.3.1933-20.10.2019 Aged 86 years, passed away at HB Hospital. Loved wife of Herbert William Kempton (deceased). Deeply loved and cherished mother and mother-in- law of Gail and Craig, Wayne and Karen, David (deceased) and Maureen, and Stephen (deceased). Much loved Nana and Great Grandma. A celebration of Athenie's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, October 24 at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Eskdale Cemetery. Messages to The Kempton Family, PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Athenie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.