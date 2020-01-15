Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Napier Baptist Church
36 Riverbend Road
Napier
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey M. BAKER


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Audrey M. BAKER Notice
BAKER, Audrey M. 28.05.1926 - 11.01.2020 Peacefully went to her Lord in the presence of loving friends Sue and Raewyn. Loved wife of the late Peter, ex Meeanee. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Glenn and Anne, Jill, and Lee, Grandmother of 7 and Great-Grandmother of 15. Well done good, patient and faithful servant. A thanksgiving celebration of Audrey's life will be held in the Napier Baptist Church, 36 Riverbend Road, Napier on Saturday January 18, at 10.30am, followed later by interment of her ashes with Peter's in the RSA section, Wharerangi Cemetery. If you wish to acknowledge Audrey's memory, donations can be made to Christian Blind Mission, and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 522, Whakatane 3158.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -