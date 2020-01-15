|
BAKER, Audrey M. 28.05.1926 - 11.01.2020 Peacefully went to her Lord in the presence of loving friends Sue and Raewyn. Loved wife of the late Peter, ex Meeanee. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Glenn and Anne, Jill, and Lee, Grandmother of 7 and Great-Grandmother of 15. Well done good, patient and faithful servant. A thanksgiving celebration of Audrey's life will be held in the Napier Baptist Church, 36 Riverbend Road, Napier on Saturday January 18, at 10.30am, followed later by interment of her ashes with Peter's in the RSA section, Wharerangi Cemetery. If you wish to acknowledge Audrey's memory, donations can be made to Christian Blind Mission, and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 522, Whakatane 3158.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 15, 2020