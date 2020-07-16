Home

Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
View Map
More Obituaries for Audrey TROLLOPE
Audrey TROLLOPE

Audrey TROLLOPE Notice
TROLLOPE, Audrey. On July 14, 2020, (peacefully) at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre in Palmerston North, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of Harry Trollope (deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jack, Elva, Gwen, Bill, and Betty (all deceased), Margery and Gloria. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn, John and Barbara, Grant and Cheryl, and Corinne. Wonderful Grandmother of Chris and Hitomi and Carey Vincent, Cameron and Nyree Trollope, Alana and Sam McCool, Bridget and Guy Wood, Thomas and Kirsten Trollope, Ingrid and Gerry Calderhead and Keryn Trollope. Adored by her 13 Great- Grandchildren. Messages to the Family can be sent C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. In Lieu of Flowers a donation can be made to Cook Street Nursing Care Centre, in appreciation of their exemplary care for Audrey in her last few weeks. A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11am
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 16, 2020
