Ava Joan (Keeley) WARD

Ava Joan (Keeley) WARD Notice
WARD, Ava Joan (nee Keeley). With dignity on Tuesday, October 23, 2019, at 1.55am, aged 82 years old, Ava passed away. Her heart was broken by the passing of her son last month. Treasured and loved mum and mother-in- law to Derek (deceased) and Ange, Michelle and Barry, Jeanette and Grant and her loving grandchildren Sam and Kayla, Becky, Ryan, Nick, Liam and Sophie. Loving sister and sister-in-law of George and Beryl (Marlow, UK) and special cousin to Roger and Marianne. Very special sister-in-law to Pat and Ken Boddy. Special thanks to Duart Resthome for their care and Andrea's Hair Design for keeping mum's hair looking fabulous. A private cremation was held on Thursday. Messages to 231A Kenilworth Road, Mayfair, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 26, 2019
