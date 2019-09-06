Home

Averill Raymond. McGURK

Averill Raymond. McGURK Notice
McGURK, Averill Raymond. 24.10.1932 - 04.09.2019 Died peacefully on Thursday, September 4, 2019 surrounded by her family at Mary Doyle Life Care Complex, Havelock North. Loved wife of Brian. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Peter and Marina, Tony and Jen and Susan and Tim. Special Nana of Johanna, Tim, Dominic, Jozef, Liam, Petra, William, Fern and Great Grandchildren Frankie, Ludo and Jack. Special thanks to the Staff at Mary Doyle Life Care Complex for the care you all showed Averill over the last 9 months. A service for Averill will be held at 11am on Monday, September 9 at St Peter Chanel Church, Gordon Rd, Raureka, Hastings. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donation to Alzheimers New Zealand Charitable Trust would be appreciated. All messages to P.O.Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 6, 2019
