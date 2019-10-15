|
GROOBY, Avis Margaret. (nee Miller) 17.05.1926 - 11.10.2019 Loved wife of the late Len. Mother and mother- in-law of Gill and Ron Eggers, and the late Raewyn. Grandma of Karl, Chris and Carolyn and beloved Great Grandma of Taela, Cheyenne, Izzy and Ryan. At Avis's request a private cremation has already taken place. Avis's internment will take place in the RSA section Kelvin Grove Cemetery, Palmerston North on Saturday, October 26 (Labour Weekend) in memory of Len's 24th anniversary. Rest in peace, Mum and Dad.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 15, 2019