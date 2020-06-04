Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
Avis Mary (Mary) HAMILTON

Avis Mary (Mary) HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON, Avis Mary (Mary). In her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Gavin. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Max and Kaye, Guy and Madeleine, Nigel and Jan. Loved grandmother of seven and great- grandmother of six. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Napier Foodbank or the Napier SPCA would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Mary's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Saturday, June 6 at 11.00am. Messages to the Hamilton Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 4, 2020
