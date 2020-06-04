|
HAMILTON, Avis Mary (Mary). In her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Gavin. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Max and Kaye, Guy and Madeleine, Nigel and Jan. Loved grandmother of seven and great- grandmother of six. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Napier Foodbank or the Napier SPCA would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Mary's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Saturday, June 6 at 11.00am. Messages to the Hamilton Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 4, 2020