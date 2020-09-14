Home

Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
11:30 a.m.
St John's Cathedral
Browning Street
Napier
HENRY, Barbara Anne. On September 7 2020, after a long journey Barbara passed peacefully away at Princess Alexandra Retirement Home. Loved daughter of Norah and Gordon Yates (both deceased) and dearly loved wife of Clifford Henry (deceased), cherished sister of Ken (deceased) Yvonne, and Gregory (Munich) and much loved and admired aunt of her nieces and nephews Linda, Janet, Zuzee and Heather, Tim, Marc, Richard, Andrew and Sally, and Daron (Munich) and their families. Our heartfelt and sincere thanks to the management and staff of the Special Care and Duchess Wings of Princess Alexandra for the care, respect and compassion given to Barbara. A memorial service will be held at St John's Cathedral, Browning Street, Napier on Friday, September 25 2020 at 11.30 am. All messages c/o Dunstall's Funeral Services, PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 14, 2020
