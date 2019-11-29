|
BOYDEN, Barbara Beth, (nee Quarterman). Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday November 27, 2019 in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late (John) Rex Boyden; Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Cathie, Paul and Lynne, Craig and Janine, and Deane. Much loved and proud Nana-Barbara of Kate and Sandi; Sharni, Daryn, Nicole and Casey; Reid, Fergus and Strat; Vinnie, Bobbi and Franki and her nine great grandchildren. Messages to the family c/- PO Box 108, Dannevirke. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donation to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the church. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at St John the Baptist, Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke on Tuesday December 3, at 1.30 pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 29, 2019