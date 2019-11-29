Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:30 p.m.
St John the Baptist, Anglican Church
High Street
Dannevirke
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara BOYDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Beth (Quarterman) BOYDEN

Add a Memory
Barbara Beth (Quarterman) BOYDEN Notice
BOYDEN, Barbara Beth, (nee Quarterman). Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday November 27, 2019 in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late (John) Rex Boyden; Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Cathie, Paul and Lynne, Craig and Janine, and Deane. Much loved and proud Nana-Barbara of Kate and Sandi; Sharni, Daryn, Nicole and Casey; Reid, Fergus and Strat; Vinnie, Bobbi and Franki and her nine great grandchildren. Messages to the family c/- PO Box 108, Dannevirke. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donation to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the church. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at St John the Baptist, Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke on Tuesday December 3, at 1.30 pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -