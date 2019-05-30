Home

Barbara Constance (Connie) SPARLING

SPARLING, Barbara Constance (Connie). Passed away on May 29, 2019. Aged 92. Loved wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved mum of Karenne Greville and Sandra Sparling. Grandmother of Kim and Mike Alebardi, Morgan and Linda Staff, Lauren and Courtney (Melbourne) and Tom Claudatos. Proud great grandmother of Lillian, James, Emily, Maia, Jayce, Cara, and Luca. Grateful thanks to the staff at the Duchess Wing at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village who have loved and cared for our Mum over the years. A service to celebrate Connie's life will be held at The Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 2pm. Followed by a private cremation. Messages or tributes may be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the Sparling Family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140 At rest now and forever in our hearts
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 30, 2019
