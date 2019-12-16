|
ANDERSON, Barbara Helen. 31 March 1955 - 13 December 2019. Surrounded by family, Mum peacefully passed away. Loved wife of the late Craig. Mother of Larissa and Dale Dunnett, Ben and Rochelle, Hamish and Tania. Sister to Judy and Lindsey Olsen. Granny to her 7 grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff at Duart House for their love and care. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Porangahau Road, Waipukurau on Tuesday, December 17 at 11.00am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 16, 2019