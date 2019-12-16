Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church
Porangahau Road
Waipukurau
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Helen. 31 March 1955 - 13 December ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Barbara Helen. 31 March 1955 - 13 December ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Barbara Helen. 31 March 1955 - 13 December 2019. Surrounded by family, Mum peacefully passed away. Loved wife of the late Craig. Mother of Larissa and Dale Dunnett, Ben and Rochelle, Hamish and Tania. Sister to Judy and Lindsey Olsen. Granny to her 7 grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff at Duart House for their love and care. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Porangahau Road, Waipukurau on Tuesday, December 17 at 11.00am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -