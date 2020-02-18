|
HICKS, Barbara Irene. Peacefully on February 15, 2020 at home. Dearly loved wife of the late Lionel (Joe). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Joseph, Lynette, and a special mum to the late Peter. Cherished grandmother of Ashley. The family wish to give a special thank you to Sharon for all her support. A funeral service will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 58 Osier Road, Greenmeadows Napier, on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 1pm. Messages to the 'Hicks Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 18, 2020