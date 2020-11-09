|
|
HAYWOOD, Barbara Joan (n?e Wilson). Passed away suddenly at home. Dearly loved wife of Frank. Treasured Mum of Rachel, Louise and Jennifer. Mother-in- law to Brian. Adored Grandma Me to Hayley, Joey, Nicola, Annabelle and Michael. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Linda (deceased) and Robert, Keith and Sue. A service to remember Barbara will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Tuesday November 10 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Haywood Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 9, 2020