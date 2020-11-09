Home

Barbara Joan (n?e Wilson) HAYWOOD

Barbara Joan (n?e Wilson) HAYWOOD Notice
HAYWOOD, Barbara Joan (n?e Wilson). Passed away suddenly at home. Dearly loved wife of Frank. Treasured Mum of Rachel, Louise and Jennifer. Mother-in- law to Brian. Adored Grandma Me to Hayley, Joey, Nicola, Annabelle and Michael. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Linda (deceased) and Robert, Keith and Sue. A service to remember Barbara will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Tuesday November 10 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Haywood Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 9, 2020
