LAWSON, Barbara (nee Mackintosh). On February 4, 2020. Peacefully at Atawhai Rest Home, aged 95 years. Dearly loved mum and mother-in- law of Lynaire and Roger, Garry and Denise, Jill and Ian, Jamie and Lexie, and Sally. Much loved Nana of her 10 grandchildren and great-nan of her 14 great grandies. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Atawhai. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at The Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1pm. Followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be left in the foyer. All messages to the Lawson family can be sent C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 7, 2020