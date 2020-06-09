|
|
KILBY, Barbara Marie (nee Price). Passed away suddenly on June 7, 2020, aged 72. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Darren, Angela and Jason, and Kerry and Cherie. Loved Nana of Andrew, Lochlan; Liam, Kaysha, and Taylor. Loved sister of Glynis Lyndon (Hastings), and Julie Bovaird (Australia). Rest in Peace A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11am followed by private cremation. A tribute to Barbara or messages for her family can be left at www.dunstalls. co.nz or C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 9, 2020