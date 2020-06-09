Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Barbara Marie (Price) KILBY

Barbara Marie (Price) KILBY Notice
KILBY, Barbara Marie (nee Price). Passed away suddenly on June 7, 2020, aged 72. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Darren, Angela and Jason, and Kerry and Cherie. Loved Nana of Andrew, Lochlan; Liam, Kaysha, and Taylor. Loved sister of Glynis Lyndon (Hastings), and Julie Bovaird (Australia). Rest in Peace A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11am followed by private cremation. A tribute to Barbara or messages for her family can be left at www.dunstalls. co.nz or C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 9, 2020
