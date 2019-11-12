Home

Barbara Niven LUDVIGSEN

Barbara Niven LUDVIGSEN Notice
LUDVIGSEN, Barbara Niven. Passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019. "Together again with her Wally" Loved Mum of Jhon, Vicki, Susan, Debra, and Russell. Special Mum of Kathy. Loved Gran, Granny and Granny Barbara to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at The Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1pm. All messages to the Ludvigsen Family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 12, 2019
