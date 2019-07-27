Home

McHARG, Barry (Baz). 31.03.1949 - 23.07.2019 Passed away peacefully. Much loved Dad of Rory, Julie, and Charlotte. Father-in-law of Ursula, Shane, and Scott. Loved Pop of Xander, Margaux, Indiana, Summer, Izzy, and Ruby. Gone way too soon, your smile will never be forgotten. Ride free Dad. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at East Pier, 50 Nelson Quay, Ahuriri, Napier on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'McHarg Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 27, 2019
