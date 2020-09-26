|
|
SCOTT, Barry Albert. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 85 years. Treasured husband and best friend of Jillian for 61 years. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Malcolm and Jocelyn, and Donald and Janice. Adored Grandad of Nicky and Nathan; Jonathan, David, Caleb, Joseph, and the late Samuel. Beloved Great- Grandad of Alice, Olive and Mary; Oscar and Ted; Jasmine and Tui; and Elijah. Survived by his sister Janet. A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held at the Hub, entrance off Allardice Street, Dannevirke on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11.00am. All correspondence to the "Scott Family", c/-PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 26, 2020