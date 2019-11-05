Home

JONES, Barry Cyril. Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved father of Rebecca, Jason, and Carl. Much loved Grandad to Kimberley, Sophie, Emily and Jack. Brother to the late Gloria Linn (Havelock North). "You will live forever in our hearts". A private cremation has been held and a memorial celebration of Barry's life will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1.30pm. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 5, 2019
