POTTS, Barry Edward. Passed away in Taupo, with family at his side, on Wednesday August 21, 2019, aged 88 years. Loved husband of the late Cecily. Much loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Kathryn, Sarn, Greg and Fiona, Russ and Nic, and Grandad to his many grandchildren. A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held at Sugar Loaf Chapel, 220 Gloucester Street Taradale on Saturday August 31, at 3.00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society of NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 24, 2019
