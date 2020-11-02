|
|
SIMMONS, Barry Franklin. Passed away at his home on Friday October 30, 2020. Adored husband of Anne and the late Elizabeth. Loved father and father-in- law of Angus (Gus) and Jane; Kerrie and Mark. Treasured Grandad to Sarah, Liam, Hayden, Jessie and Tarras; Great Grandad to Taylor (deceased), Bailey, Isabella, Madeleine, Matilda and George. Stepfather to Simon, Jason and Anna. "The farms looking good Dad, the cattle have got plenty of feed ahead of them" A service for Barry will be held at 11am on Thursday, November 5, at All Saints Church, Taradale followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery. Messages to Anne Simmons, Villa 142, Mary Doyle, Havelock North or Angus Simmons, Penrith, RD2, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 2, 2020