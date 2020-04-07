Home

BRYANT, Barry George. Of Dannevirke, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle on Monday April 6, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Loving father and father-in- law of Michelle and Gary, Kim and Steven, Robert and Kiri and Nikki. Adored grandad of Jay and special uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held, with a public memorial service to follow, date to be advised. All messages to the "Bryant Family" c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 7, 2020
