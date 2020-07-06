|
KAYWOOD, Barry. Passed away at Voguehaven Rest Home on July 5 2020. Loved father of Michael, Kyra and Kathy. Loved step- father and loved father-in-law of Lenore, Theo and Jason. Loved by all his mokopuna and the late Spike. Barry will be resting at Kathy's home in Flaxmere, until the day of his service. A service for Barry will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 401 Maraekakaho Road, Hastings on Tuesday, July 7 at 10.30am. Messages to the Kaywood Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 6, 2020